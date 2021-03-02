OPPO has many things under wraps–one of which is the OPPO Find X3. The phone series has been leaked with camera details. It was mentioned already it was launching with an impossible curve quad-camera hump. A few months ago, we also noted the phone would get a 10-bit color gamut for stunning visuals. It will be a follow-up to the OPPO Find X2 series that launched in March last year. The Chinese OEM is set to reveal the new OPPO Find X device and it has finally confirmed the date of launch.

Th OPPO Find X3 Series launch is happening on March 11, Thursday. OPPO said “it’s going to be out of this world”. We believe the company is saying the smartphone will be out of this world but there’s no harm in wishing the launch event will also be. But then again, at this time of pandemic, it doesn’t make sense to make grand announcements whether live or online.

The event teaser image shows a uniquely shaped device. It could be the camera hump but we can’t figure out how many cameras are there.

There is some reference to “Awaken Colour”. We’re not sure what that means but we’re thinking it has something to do with the display having more and better colors with the 10-bit gamut. It could also mean the device being ready with different color options or an interesting choice based on the rainbow gradient in the image.

The OPPO Find X3 Series launch will be held next week, Thursday, March 11, 11:30 GMT/12:30 CET. Let’s wait and see what OPPO has in store then.