Next week, OPPO will announce the new Find X series phones. The Chinese OEM will introduce the OPPO Find X3 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Neo, and OPPO Find X3 Lite. The information comes from WinFuture which is relatively a reliable source. Images and more details have been shared and so we have an idea about the upcoming smartphone lineup that includes a model with a unique camera hump. We’ll confirm everything we know this coming March 11, Thursday. The three variants will be OPPO’s latest offering for 2021.

OPPO Find X3 Camera Specs

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be the top model. It will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, QHD+ 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, HDR10+ support, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and an on-display fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there is a quad camera system that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 wide-angle/ultra-wide-angle, 13MP periscope telecamera, and a 5MP microlens.

The cameras system can offer 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom as described. There is a 32MP selfie camera plus other camera features like ultra night mode, bokeh mode, super RAW, live HDR, and 4K video recording up to 60 FPS. Other standard functions include Bluetooth, WLAN, and 5G.

OPPO Find X3 Series Variants

The OPPO Find X3 Neo and OPPO Find X3 Lite will be mid-rangers. They will be slightly smaller compared to the Pro variant with a 6.5-inch and 6.44-inch screen. Both will have up to 90Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The OPPO Find X3 Neo will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 while the OPPO Find X3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 765G processor. They will come with 12GB RAM/256GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB memory, respectively. Their cameras will be different from the Oppo Find X3 Pro. You won’t see any periscope lens but there will be four sensors (up to 64MP each) and a wide-angle main camera. The latter can offer ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and macro shots. They will also come with 32MP selfie shooters.

You will see ColorOS 11.2 with Android 11 running on all three OPPO Find X3 phones. When it comes to batteries, the Lite variant will be equipped with a 4300 mAh battery (65-watt quick charge) while the Pro and Neo will have 4500mAh batteries.