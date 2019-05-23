The idea of Walmart coming up with its own Android tablet is not really surprising. We remember the ten dollar smartphone three years ago. Walmart has also started to venture into other tech businesses starting with the Walmart Pay mobile payment system, Walmart Scan & Go shopping app, and shopping through Google Assistant. Next to be introduced by the company are these two tablets: the 8-inch One Android Tablet and the Onn 10.1″ 16 GB Android Tablet. They are basically the same but both can be considered as low-cost tablets with sub $100 price tags.

The two new Android Onn tablets are currently in stock but the bigger version is selling fast. If Amazon has the Kindle, Walmart has the Onn.

The smaller model comes with an 8-inch 2.5D touchscreen display, 800 x 1280 resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 1.3GHz quad-core chipset, 2MP main camera, 0.3MP selfie shooter. This Onn 8″ Android Tablet is a non-premium tablet but offers crystal clear vibrancy as described. It’s like any other tablet that allows you to enjoy browsing the web, check our your social media, take photos and videos, play games, and listen to music. The Onn tablet is lightweight and thin you won’t even notice it’s inside your bag.

A bigger Onn tablet is also listed on Walmart for only $79. It offers the same Onn 8-inch specs but with a bigger 10.1″ IPS panel.

The difference may not be that obvious between the two but we’re certain the 10.1-inch IPS panel is larger. Like the 8-inch version, this one also runs on a 5000mAh battery.

We’re assuming other Walmart features and services can be integrated with the tablets including that Google Assistant, Mobile Express, Vudu, and Walmart Scan & Go shopping app. No mention of exact availability but the Android tablets should be ready for battle and upgrades in the near future.