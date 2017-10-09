When you need to return an item to a store for one reason or another, the process can be tedious and inconvenient. Retail giant Walmart wants to remove that headache from your list and has created an app and a system to make the experience more seamless and more importantly, easier and faster. The Mobile Express Returns is part of their “technology-powered offerings” which includes the Mobile Express Money Service and the soon to be launched Mobile Express Pharmacy.

For now, the simplified return system, which starts this November, is only for items purchased and shipped through Walmart.com. But store purchases are in the plan and will be activated by early 2018. They are also currently looking into applying the same process to third-party sellers on the Walmart website. To be able to use this process, you will have to download the Walmart app and create an account, which is pretty easy.

Mobile Express Returns lets you just take two simple steps to complete the return process. First, you have to select the transaction and the item that you want to return then follow the prompts until the process is complete. Then you will have to go to the nearest Walmart to you, go to the Mobile Express Lane at the Customer Service Counter, then scan the QR code displayed on the card reader on the Walmart app. You then return the item to the associate and then wait for at least a day for the money to be credited to your account.

By December, shoppers will have the option to get their refund instantly before they even return the item. It will initially be available for household items like shampoo but will eventually expand to other items over time. The whole Mobile Express Returns is a pretty good deal for times when you need to return something but don’t want the hassle of the previous system.

