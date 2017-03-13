It looks like the new Vivosmart 3 will be the spiritual successor of Garmin’s popular Vivosmart HR+ fitness tracker. Garmin has made a big push in the fitness wearables market in the past few years, and these new images of the Vivosmart 3 seems to say that they are not done making inroads in this market yet.

The leaked images seems to be from an official source, judging from the quality, and it looks like Garmin is looking to rebrand its fitness tracker. The image below – sloppy photoshopping aside – does look like it is the real deal. The fitness tracker below shows off the new Vivosmart 3 name.

And if you’re used to the Vivosmart HR+, you can probably expect a change in the look and feel of the design. There’s an obvious textured feel to the strap, similar to the one used on the Garmin’s budget Vivofit 3 fitness tracker. The watch-style clasp is carried over from the HR+.

Garmin recently announced a revenue increase of 10% on the year, which means that the company may well stay on in the fitness tracker market for a longer period of time to give the guys that make the Fitbit a good run for their money.

VIA: Wareable