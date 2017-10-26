A couple of months ago, we saw the Vivo Xplay 7 leaked with an under-display fingerprint sensor and three rear cameras. That’s still unconfirmed but we saw the images from Weibo where some of the most believable and reliable leaks come from. Now we’ve got more information about the upcoming phone from the Chinese OEM that brings budget-friendly and reliable mid-range smartphones.

We’re guessing the new Vivo phone will be unveiled in the coming weeks or just before year-end. Making us more excited about this model is the almost bezel-less display. This feature isn’t exactly a new thing in a smartphone but there’s also the idea of a hidden finger scanner which makes the Xplay 7 an all-screen smartphone. If that is true, then this phone will ditch the physical button and have the “on-screen” sensor we’ve been waiting for. This could be that embedded fingerprint sensor.

The leaked Vivo XPlay 7 is believed to have a 100% screen, very narrow border, dual IMX401 Sony custom camera, 4x optical zoom, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage. The new fingerprint sensor isn’t public yet so there is still a possibility it could only be a prototype.

At first glance, you’d think the design of the Vivo XPlay 7 is just like any other Android phone from China. What we’re assuming this one will have is the Full-screen bezel- or borderless display.

VIA: MyDrivers, Weibo