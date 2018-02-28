We saw recently what our favorite teardown guy – JerryRigEverything – did to a Vivo X20 Plus UD. His durability tests are very popular on YouTube, and although the Vivo phone survived the initial tests, the screen actually cracked and died on the last test. For those of you who are not familiar, the Vivo X20 Plus UD is the only phone in the market with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, hence the curiousity behind this particular unit.

So the Vivo X20 Plus UD not having survived the durability test, our tester did what he did best – doing a teardown of the unit to see how the in-screen fingerprint sensor works. A bit of information on that – the sensor was developed for Vivo by Synaptics, and it works pretty much like a photographic sensor as well – detecting the ridges of your fingerprint through the LED display to detect fingerprint data. See the video below.

One thing we can say, that if the in-screen fingerprint sensor stops working on your Vivo X20 Plus UD, the whole display is basic toast. It will take a lot of effort getting to that sensor and the display will most likely break, so Vivo will most likely just recommend to replace the whole display panel – which is a lot more expensive than just replacing a fingerprint sensor.

As seen in the video, the tester compared the fingerprint sensor to the front-facing camera sensor, and there are so many similarities there. The sensor basically takes a picture of your fingerprint and turns it to electronic security data.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything