Vivo will not be replacing the top OEMs today but the Chinese company is slowly becoming an important player in the mobile market. In the past quarter, it has entered the Top 5 brands in global smartphone shipments. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Vivo V21 series was announced, making an impression with its 44MP OIS selfie camera. Despite that issue concerning Vivo phones in a cargo fire incident, Vivo is determined to improve on its products and services.

Vivo has now committed to three years of Android updates. The promise won’t be for all Vivo phones though but mainly for premium X series devices that will be introduced in the future. Software support for the flagship Vivo X smartphones will be extended.

The promise includes three years of major Android upgrades plus security updates. Those phones that will be introduced after July this year will be included.

Premium flagship smartphones from any OEM must always be updated. It’s not always the case for most companies and devices but we’re happy to know that a number of brands are considering extending their commitment. We just told you about the OPPO Find X3 series getting three years worth of security updates.

Vivo’s Senior Vice President and CTO Yujian Shi said: “Featuring top of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last – and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations. We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features.”

Vivo is determined to improve on the smartphone experience especially for the high-end X series. Any improvement and new software innovation from Vivo is welcome especially in key markets like India, Australia, and Europe. We can expect more will also be announced in the coming months.