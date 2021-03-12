The OPPO Find X3 Series is finally announced. After several teasers and leaks, the Chinese OEM has officially launched its new flagship series. The company has recently overtaken Huawei, Apple, and Xiaomi in China so it is very proud of its latest products. Three variants are ready: the OPPO Find X3 Neo, OPPO Find X3 Lite, and the OPPO Find X3 Pro. The first two are the more affordable versions. Let’s focus first on the OPPO Find X3 Pro and see if it can be a worthy rival of the other more expensive flagships out in the market today.

To review, the OPPO Find X3 Pro specs include a large 6.7-inch display with 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB or 12GB RAM (up to 18GB), 256GB storage (no microSD card expansion, and a 4500mAh battery. SuperVOOC 2.0 delivers 65W fast charging, 30W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The quad rear camera system includes a 50MP main shooter + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide + 3MP macro. The selfie camera has 32 megapixels.

OPPO Find X3 with Pixelworks Technology

Another impressive feature, which can be another selling point of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, is the display. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen offers HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. OPPO has worked with Pixelworks to incorporate its technology onto the phone display. It’s also applied on the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+.

The OPPO Find X3 series offers premium lifelike visual experiences as made possible by Pixelworks’ flesh tone correction technology and high-efficiency color calibration. This means every OPPO Find X3 unit is factory calibrated with Pixelworks tech as described. The phone runs on a color management software by Pixelworks delivering color accuracy for all apps, use cases, and content that span sRGB, DCI-P3 and custom color gamuts.

The OPPO Find X3 series smartphones aim to deliver impressive display performance based on the following: Absolute Color Accuracy, High-Efficiency Calibration, and True Flesh Tone. The OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G that went official last December has also incorporated the Pixelworks technology. It can be added via a firmware update.

Our friends over at SlashGear got to review the OPPO Find X3 Pro already. The smartphone that runs on Android 11 topped by ColorOS 11.2 offers an elegant and novel design, an impressive camera system, a fun microscope feature, and a bright and vibrant display made possible with Pixelworks. Read full review HERE.