Nothing is certain and official here but Vivo is believed to be introducing Super FlashCharge. This new fast charging technology is said to juice up a 4000mAh battery within 13 minutes. That is very quick. A demo video posted by XDA developer

Aamir Siddiqui is only one proof. Meanwhile, on Weibo, a related image shows the possibility. Vivo’s Super FlashCharge may be a dream come true for many people. A big battery isn’t just enough. It must also be fast charging.

The Vivo 120W Super FlashCharge can fill a 4000mAh battery in less than an hour. Not 45 minutes nor half an hour–13 minutes! If this is the case, then there is no reason why your next Vivo phone’s batt will ever go low. The battery can always be at 100%. All you need is a few minutes.

Watch the video below:

The closest we have to this is the Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo. Back in March, we told you it could offer super-fast charging and full batt in seven minutes. That’s also for a 4000mAh battery. It’s faster but it’s not yet available.

Before these fast-charging tech from Vivo and Xiaomi, there is the OPPO 50W charging on a 3700mAh battery. On a related note, Samsung’s two new chips would be able to support 100W USB-C fast charging.

Vivo’s 120W Super FlashCharge technology could still be the fastest and the first in the world. The MWC Shanghai is happening next week, we’ll see if Vivo announces a new super fast-charging technology.

This kind of technology isn’t exactly ideal right now because of problems of overheating and faster battery degradation. However, a fast-charging battery is clearly a need. Cross your fingers developers and OEMs will be able to figure out how to make this quick-charging tech ready for more consumers minus the common known disadvantages.