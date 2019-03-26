Xiaomi definitely knows the gadget business. It may no longer be the top Chinese OEM (no thanks to Huawei) but it is definitely the most prolific. It has since grown from a mobile phone maker into a lifestyle brand, introducing different products for mobile users, business, home, and even the transportation category. If you need a new gadget, we recommend you check out Xiaomi first and see if it has something similar or new to offer. We can go on and on discussing the many new products but for now, we can’t wait to know more and try this Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo.

Details are scarce but this mysterious device with a 4000mAh battery can be fully charged within 7 mins. Compared to the OPPO 50W charging on a 3700mAh batt, the new charging technology is really fast. The Oppo charger was still at 65% when Xiaomi was already done.

Xiaomi will be making an important announcement later today, March 26. Note that Oppo currently has SuperVOOC as the fastest in wired charging today at 50W. It is being challenged now by Xiaomi with the Super Charge Turbo.

The yet-to-be-unveiled Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo charger can reach 100% full battery within seven minutes. That is really fast we’re imagining a world where “low-batt” is unknown.

We’re assuming this Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo will be compatible with the latest and future Xiaomi smartphones. Watch the demo teaser video below: