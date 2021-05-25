Verizon has something new to offer the consumers. In this time of our lives when entertainment at home is highly appreciated, we always look for new things to do. For the avid and even just casual mobile gamers, the carrier has got some good news especially for current customers. If you are subscribed to Verizon, you can enjoy free use of Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade for six months. The value is usually $4.99 per month but Verizon is offering either at no extra cost to you.

The offer is for those who are subscribed to unlimited plan or those on Get More or Play More plans. The free Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade is for 12 months. The Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited freebie also includes access to Apple Music, other video streaming services apart from the new mobile games.

For the Android community on Verizon, feel free to enjoy over 800 games and apps. No need to pay just to access the apps. Unlimited access is yours so you can start playing some of these games:

• Football Manager 2021 Mobile

• Monument Valley series

• Stardew Valley

• This War of Mine

• Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

• Dead Cells

• LIMBO

• Forgotton Anne

• Lumino City

• The Gardens Between

• Reigns series

• Evoland 2

• Crying Suns

• Night of the Full Moon

The Google Play Pass can be enjoyed by six family members. For the kids, there are more than 100 Teacher-approved kid-friendly games like Learny Land, Toca Boca, Sago MIni School, Peppa Pig: Golden Boots, and Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen among others.