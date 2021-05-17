If you wanted to have a sort of Netflix for apps and games, Google Play Pass is the subscription to go for. At just $4.99 per month, you get access to more than 800 apps and games ad-free and inclusive of in-app purchases. However, it was only available in around 40 countries, mostly in Europe and Central America. Now it’s expanding to 48 more countries to make it a total of 90 countries that have access to this subscription service.

According to Chrome Unboxed, Google has added 48 more countries to their list of those who are able to access Google Play Pass. These are mostly areas in Latin America and Africa. Hopefully, they’ll be able to expand to more countries particularly in Asia as there are most likely gamers willing to try out all the games that are available in the monthly subscription.

If you haven’t heard of Google Play Pass yet, it’s a subscription service that lets you have access to more than 800 apps and games with an ad-free experience. They add more games every month so that number of items in the library keeps getting bigger. Not only do you get unlimited access to these apps and games without the ads bothering you but you also get the in-app purchases without having to pay extra.

The monthly subscription in the U.S is $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. But the price may vary depending on your country. There’s also a 7-day free trial if you want to check it out first before committing to a monthly subscription. With the addition of these 48 countries, Google Play Pass is now available in 90 countries, with more to come. These are the new countries added:

– Angola

– Antigua and Barbuda

– Armenia

– Azerbaijan

– Belarus

– Belize

– Benin

– Bolivia

– Botswana

– Burkina Faso

– Cambodia

– Cape Verde

– Costa Rica

– Cote d’Ivoire

– Dominican Republic

– Ecuador

El Salvador

– Fiji

– Gabon

– Guatemala

– Haiti

– Honduras

– Jamaica

– Kazakhstan

– Kyrgyzstan

– Laos

– Mali

– Mauritius

– Namibia

– Nepal

– Nicaragua

– Niger

– Panama

– Papua New Guinea

– Paraguay

– Rwanda

– Senegal

– South Africa

– Sri Lanka

– Tajikistan

– Tanzania

– Togo

– Trinidad and Tobago

– Turkmenistan

– Uganda

– Ukraine

– Uruguay

– Zambia