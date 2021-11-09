The Pixel 6 series is new. It’s only been a few weeks since Google announced the new flagship phones. It’s now available in the United States. Verizon sells the two variants but the regular Pixel 6 is said to be more expensive compared to those sold by other stores or carriers. It’s unlocked and runs on a pre-launch version. This means it can’t easily be updated. You see, other Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones have received updates already. The latest November security patch is already included.

Unfortunately, the Verizon Pixel 6 may not be receiving the latest update, at least, not yet. Verizon is getting a separate build mainly because it’s running on a pre-launch version of the software. It’s a downside because the delay means these Pixel 6 owners won’t enjoy the new features and improvements and even the security enhancements right away.

A delay like this may have a solution but times is of the essence. There is no mention when the update will be available for the smartphones. But if you are willing to take the risk, you can always sideload manually. There is a chance the phone won’t function as expected so do this at your own risk.

Verizon has yet to confirm release date for an official update so let’s wait and see. Hopefully, it will already fix the flickering display problem and issues on the fingerprint reader. Some phone owners have also reported on issues with their SIM cards not working. What some Pixel 6 owners are using now are eSIMs instead of physical SIM cards.