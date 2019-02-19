Qualcomm is working on a lot of things. The company has already introduced the Snapdragon 712, promising faster everything. The Snapdragon 855 is expected to be installed on the next-gen premium flagship phones from top OEMs like the Samsung Galaxy S10. The chipset maker has even teamed up with China Mobile and other Chinese OEMs to optimize the premium processor. We know it is going to have 5G support as per our recent comprehensive report about the details you should know.

At the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) happening in Barcelona, Spain, Qualcomm is expected to launch new chipsets that will make mobile devices faster and more powerful than ever. We highlight the Snapdragon X55 5G modem since 2019 is the year when 5G connectivity will go commercial.

Not many phones offer 4G LTE support so we’re not expecting many devices will have 5G right away. From the X50 in 2016 to the Snapdragon X55 this 2019, there are more than 20 OEMs in the process of making 5G-powered products. Over 30 5G mobile devices are expected to be introduced this year.

Compared to the 4G LTE rollout, 5G is faster according to several sources. It’s the 2nd-gen Snapdragon X chipset on 7nm already described as a multimode 5G modem, the first 7Gbps 5G modem, and is said to be ready in numerous devices due this 2019.

This modem is designed to work not only on smartphones and hotspots but also on tablets, latpops, cars, XR headsets, and fixed wireless. The business and enterprise sectors are also expected to benefit from the same modem as it offers supper fast mobile Internet connection (up to 2.5 Gbps 4G) with w/ LTE Cat 22 / FD-MIMO.

The modem allows 5G/4G spectrum sharing support so operating the spectrum is fast, easy, and simultaneous. This is simply a more advanced version of the X50 with its Full-Dimension MIMO, extended envelop tracking and antenna tuning from 4G to 5G, and Standalone mode.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 will work best alongsode the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. With the two chipsets, expect the 5G Android phone will be faster than ever. We have a feeling this 5G phone era will take off faster than previous technologies.

The 5G arena is opening to more consuners. The entrance of the Snapdragon X55 and the Snapdragon 855 will also deliver a 5G NR envelope tracker, antenna tuning module, and a slimmer mmWave antenna.

The Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna module addresses device thickness. It is slimmer and longer now, allowing thinner photos in the future. There’s the Qualcomm QET6100 5G NR Envelope Tracker which is expected to deliver better indoor coverage and faster speeds all the time.

The Qualcomm QAT3555 5G NR Adaptive Antenna allows the phone optimum antenna performance with longer battery life and more consistent data speeds. Qualcomm says it can handle 600MHz to 6GHz antennas.

All these technologies that Qualcomm is introducing aren’t just for new smartphones. Other 5G mobile devices can take advantage of the new chipset, modem, and tech. More OEMs are expected to explore and use the new modem in many of their current and future products.

Perhaps a pair of 5G-enabled smart glasses or a more powerful laptop? They may be the first-gen devices so we’re not expecting much but we are excited about the possibilities.

At next week’s Mobile World Congress, expect the top names in the mobile business to show off and demo whatever 5G devices and technologies they have designed and planned. Most of them may still be conceptual models but we can’t wait for our imaginations to run wild.