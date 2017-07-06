Sony is still expected to roll out new devices this year. We’re looking forward to new flagships since the last one, the Xperia XZ Premium, was revealed more than six months ago already. The Japanese tech company hasn’t made any hint or teaser yet but Komp Tech is confirming the idea. This Polish retailer has recently listed not only one but two new Android phones–the Sony G8441 and the Sony G8341.

The upcoming mobile devices are believed to be the compact flagship and the main flagship models from the Xperia line. There’s not much information on specs and features but we have some details on the colors, as well as, the pricing.

The Sony G8441 is listed on the website with a €648 price tag ($735) while the Sony G8341 is said to cost €756 which is around $857. We’re assuming the more expensive model is the Xperia while the other one is only the compact version. As for the colors, the Sony G8341 will be ready in four colors: Warm Silver, Moonlight Blue, Black, and Venus Pink.

The Sony G8441 will also be out in four various colors: Twilight Pink, Snow Silver, Horizon Blue, and Black. Let’s wait for Sony’s official announcement. We’re hoping anytime soon as a Summer offering or probably at the IFA 2017 event in Berlin.

VIA: XPERIA Blog