New Sony phones are coming. The Mobile World Congress is happening in a few weeks time. Just a few days ago, we said there would be five new devices to be announced and one of them might be the Xperia XZ2. One has also been sighted on AnTuTu earlier so we know Sony is currently busy working on the new product offerings.

Two of the handsets we know will be mid-range complete with MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 processor. Known this early as Sony G32XX and Sony G31XX, these smartphones are expected to arrive with almost the same design because of their given build names.

The Sony G31XX recently became the focus of a leaked video showing off a Sony G3121 phone. It looks similar to the Xperia XA that appears to have bigger bezels on the top and bottom but thin on the side. You don’t see any fingerprint sensor and triple imaging sensors.

Nothing is certain yet but the phone looks like it has a 720p display screen, 2.5d curved glass, one LED flash, matte plastic cover, SIM and micro SD card slot on the left side, volume rocker and power button on the right. This phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat (40.0.A.0.137 build) and is topped by the same Xperia UI we love.

As for the bigger Sony G32XX, here are the specs we know so far: 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 16MP front-facing cam, and 23MP rear camera.

