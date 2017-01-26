This upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona might be a big one for Sony, as it tries to work from the foundation it built on the new Xperia X family of devices. It is rumored that the Japanese manufacturer might be bringing as many as 5 new devices to launch at the MWC, and one of these might be the successor to last year’s flagship, the Sony Xperia XZ.

There are five rumored devices, codenamed Yoshino, BlancBright, Keyaki, Hinoki, and Mineo. Of these, the Yoshino device might be the flagship we’re all anxious to see from Sony. This premium device — quite possibly the Sony Xperia XZ2 — is rumored to have a 5.5-inch 4K display (3840×2160), a first even in flagship devices. It is rumored to be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, with up to 6GB RAM and a new Sony IMX400 sensor.

The BlancBright device isn’t too far behind, with a 2K display and some of the robust specs from the Yoshino rumored spec list. What’s surprising is that Sony is actually putting out a couple of what seems to be budget devices – with 5-inch 720p screens and MediaTek Helio P20 chipsets. Rumors say the cheapest device could be priced at around USD$350. That’s not too cheap, but it’s pretty far below what Sony usually prices its devices for.

MWC 2017 is right about a month away, so expect more news of these devices soon. We hope to see Sony back to where it used to be – duking it out with the big boys in the flagship market. Hopefully this new device will be something notable for the company.

SOURCE: Sumaho