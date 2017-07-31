Earlier this month, the Samsung SM-G9298’s user manual appeared online. This is before the official launch in China which we still don’t know when exactly. We’ve been anticipating for a new flip phone from the South Korean tech giant since the last one, the Samsung W2017, was introduced last year. We have a feeling a new-gen clamshell Android phone will be announced soon as a related device recently passed the FCC, WFA, and TENAA.

The Samsung SM-G9298, expected to be a high-end flip smartphone, was recently leaked online. It was more like spotted and the photos were uploaded on Weibo. We’ve got a gallery of images here that show the front and back details, design, and some features.

Listed specs are the following: 4.2-inch screen, 1080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 821AB processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 5MP selfie cam, and a 2300mAh battery. Also known as the Samsung W2018, this flip phone only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow but will already support wireless charging and Samsung Pay.

There is also a possibility that a 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor model of the Samsung flip smartphone will be revealed. We’re assuming this will be out in China this August so we’ll see.

VIA: Weibo