A new clamshell phone by Samsung is in the works. This is according to a user manual document that appeared online after just being sighted on TENAA as the SM-G9298. This smartphone could be a follow-up to the Galaxy Folder 2 which was recently released in the market. The information discovered was from a user manual and rumor has it this one will be out in China first before other markets.

The Samsung SM-G9298 is listed with a small 4.2-inch screen with Full HD display resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, 12MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP selfie shooter, microSD card slot for storage expansion, and a 2300mAh battery. The device only runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

The smartphone is said to be out in Black only. Design-wise, we’re guessing it will look very similar to the Galaxy Folder 2. We’re not sure if this will actually be a new model from the same line because there is a possibly it’s from a totally new series.

It could also be a follow-up to the old Samsung W2016 flip phone from almost two years ago. Nothing much has been disclosed so let’s wait and see for the official announcement by the South Korean tech giant.

VIA: MobileXpose