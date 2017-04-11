We’re no longer expecting the OPPO R9 to be followed-up with an R10 because we already saw the R9 Plus. We’re assuming it’s the “unofficial R10” since the Chinese OEM is believed to be releasing the OPPO R11 soon. Nothing has been confirmed yet but this page on GFXBench tells us of an upcoming smartphone from the company. The Oppo R6051 is said to be the OPPO R11 as the brand’s mid- to high-end phone entry for this year.

This R11 is believed to be the first Oppo smartphone to be loaded with a dual camera system on the back. Oppo is already known for its selfie phones but this improvement may put the company in the dual cam phone game. On the benchmark page, there is a 16MP main camera listed plus a 20MP front-facing shooter. These two cams can record 1080p videos. Also listed are the following specs: 5.5-inch screen, 1080p display, unknown octa-core processor, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM.

Rumor has it this OPPO R11 may have a Plus variant just like the R9 and the R9Plus. We’re also curious to know if this smartphone will feature Oppo’s latest 5X zoom dual camera technology unveiled in Barcelona at the MWC. The upcoming Oppo R11 already runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box according to the GFXBenchmark results page.

VIA: GFXBench