The new BlackBerry Android smartphone we’ve been waiting for since the release of the DTEK60 was recently spotted on TV. It’s not another online leak but an actual cameo in Tim Allen’s latest TV show ‘Last Man Standing’. We’re expecting this one to be revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona a few weeks from now but looks like BlackBerry has got an early promotion. We can’t say if this one is the real BlackBerry Android but fans were quick to spot the new phone.

Why on this TV show you may ask? Tim Allen is known to be a vocal fan and supporter of BlackBerry for the past few years. The character Mike Baxter was holding a BlackBerry phone towards the end of the episode. We’re guessing Allen wants to help build the hype for the new BlackBerry Mercury phone.

It’s only a few weeks before the official announcement so we’re assuming a prototype is ready for testing. How do we know it’s the Mercury phone? The BlackBerry logo was seen on the rear panel. There’s also the physical QWERTY keypad that is classic BlackBerry.

So far, we heard the BlackBerry phone will carry camera sensors similar to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones, will supposedly be released under Verizon in the US, may have a curved screen, and that it will also be manufactured by TCL.

VIA: CrackBerry