Blackberry is apparently to have its last hurrah as a smartphone maker as it will supposedly release a flagship device. They have apparently have been working on this even before the recent announcement that it was selling its smartphone business arm to TCL (which also owns Alcatel). The Blackberry Mercury may very well be the last smartphone that they will be releasing on its own and now renders of what the device may look like have been leaked.

What of course stands out from the leaked images is that it has a sleek, QWERTY keyboard design, which was what Blackberry was famous for. If this is the actual design, then those who are missing that aspect on their smartphones just might go for it. The display itself is just 4.5 inches so if you’re looking for something that has a bigger screen, then this might not be for you. It does however will supposedly have a curved display screen to further enhance both the style of the Mercury and the viewing experience. The fingerprint sensor will also be integrated into the space bar, according to the render.

The leaked renders didn’t really give away much more details about the device. But previous rumors say that it will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 821 processor. It will also have a probably huge battery because it says it will be able to last for two days (although we’re unsure if those two days means you’ll actually not be using the device much).

The supposed look of the Blackberry Mercury is pretty interesting, but technically, there is still no official announcement from the company that they will be releasing such a device. They might also decide to not pursue this now that they’re handing over the reigns to TCL. Let’s wait and see what’s the next step for Blackberry’s smartphone business.

