Blackberry has still not confirmed whether or not they will be releasing the very last device that they were working on before selling their smartphone business to TCL. But the phone, codenamed Blackberry Mercury, has been subject of leaks and rumors the past few weeks. The latest one comes from well-known tipster Roland Quandt and he says that the device which will be called BBB100 (no relation to BB8 from the Star Wars universe) will be released in the US through the Verizon carrier.

As we all know, Blackberry used to be one of the more popular phone brands out there, particularly because of its QWERTY keyboard which some people found very much useful back then. But as the way we use smartphones continued to evolve, the brand eventually got left behind, leading to financial and marketing issues for the past few years. They eventually moved on to focusing on other things like software and apps. Just recently, they announced that they were selling the smartphone business to TCL, which also manufactures Alcatel.

But reports also recently surfaced that they have been working on a device before that, and that while TCL will be the one building it, the design is still from Blackberry. It is rumored to have a curved display with a QWERTY display and will have a 4.5-inch display. It will also have a Snapdragon 821 chipset and may have a large battery that should last it two days.

Since we still don’t have an official announcement from Blackberry or from Verizon if the Blackberry Mercury or BBB100 or whatever it will be called will actually be released, then we’d have to wait a little while longer. There may be some news come CES 2017 next week.

