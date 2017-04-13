The next Idol phone from Alcatel is about to be unveiled. There’s no official announcement yet but a mysterious device was sighted on GFXBench. As we all know, most phones spotted on the benchmark site means they are arriving soon. This Alcatel phone is listed with a 5.2-inch screen, 1080p display, 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

This IDOL 5 will be the next-gen IDOL flagship phone. Our new fave leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared the news on Twitter plus a screenshot of the GFXBench results. It’s only referred to as the Alcatel 6060 but we’re assuming this is the Idol 5.

This Alcatel Idol 5 may also come with a 5S model with some slight changes in specs and features. If you may remember at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain last February, Alcatel launched new Android smartphones–the Alcatel A5 LED, Alcatel U5, and the A3. The company also recently unveiled the Alcatel Flash.

We’re expecting Alcatel to announce this Idol 5 officially anytime soon with a very affordable price. Market release may be some time in the second half of the year already, if not later this Spring.

VIA: Roland Quandt, GFXBench