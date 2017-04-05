Alcatel just introduced a new smartphone that comes not with a single-lens nor a dual camera setup but rather four cameras. How come there’s four? There are two dual cameras on the device—one set for the rear and another one on the front-facing. So this one still uses the dual camera setup but Alcatel has advanced the model with having two dual camera setups. That’s a lot of cameras and lens inside.

The main camera setup features two 13MP sensors. On the front cam are 8MP and 5MP shooters. While other OEMs are still planning to include dual cameras on their phones, here’s Alcatel adding two setups. What’s better is that both come with Dual 6P lens, dual tone flash, dual f/2.0, and PDAF.

Alcatel Flash features the following as well: 5.5-inch full-HD screen, IPS display, 401 ppi, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 3GB RAM, deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chipset, microSD card slot for expansion up to 128GB, 32GB onboard storage, and the usual WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB Type-C connectivity options. There’s also FM radio, fingerprint sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The 3100mAh is non-removable and phone is only powered by Android Marshmallow out of the box.

Still no word on pricing and availability but the Alcatel Flash should be ready soon.

Alcatel Flash Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS

• Processor: deca-core MediaTek Helio X20

• Display: 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution

• Dimensions:152.6×75.4×8.7mm

• Weight:155 grams

• Battery: 3100mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP dual lens (rear)v

• Cam: 8MP,5MP dual lens (front)

• Connectivity: USB OTG, USB Type-C, Wifi display, Wifi direct, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, FM radio, Bluetooth 4.1

• Others: Accelerometer, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and digital compass

