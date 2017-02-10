We’re not sure what Sony model is this but published on Weibo is another mysterious smartphone. Actually, there’s a possibility that we’re looking at more than one model because we know the company has been rumored to introduce five new devices at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. We’re guessing one would be the Sony Xperia XZ2.

Just the other day, we shared with you codenames of the rumored five phones: Yoshino, BlancBright, Keyaki, Hinoki, and Mineo. We’re not making them up but we got the information from a Japanese website.

There’s also that Sony G31XX prototype leaked less than two weeks ago. That one is said to be similar to the Sony Xperia XA but with bigger bezels on the top and bottom. The prototype also might have a 2.5d curved glass, 720p display screen, SIM and micro SD card slot, matte plastic cover, one LED flash, and be ready with Android 7.0 Nougat and Xperia UI out of the box.

There’s another prototype leaked earlier, the Sony G32XX, which we heard will have a 23MP rear camera, 16MP front-facing cam, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM among others.

Sony seems to be a champion in keeping secrets, at least, for products to be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona beginning this February 26. It’s either they’re too secretive or the company isn’t ready yet. Let’s just wait and see. For now, here are some photos:

VIA: Weibo