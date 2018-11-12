Got a broken Pixel 3? We don’t understand why and how you would break a new phone but we know accidents happen. There are people who can be clumsy at times that is why it is important to test the durability of a phone or dow a teardown of a device. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are popular right now but not for the right reasons. There have been several issues that must be fixed and the latest we learned may further disappoint the owners.

Usually, uBreakiFix can fix Pixel problems. As Google Pixel’s official walk-in repair partner, it can cover most problems even those out-of-warranty Pixelbook repairs and replacements. It sounds too good to be true as both groups, Google and uBreakiFix, are not ready yet for Pixel 3 repairs.

If you happen to break your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for some reason, sorry, but uBreakiFix won’t be able to help you yet. It’s not yet ready for the new devices.

You may want to be more careful with your phone because it will be pointless if you bring it to the service center. This is a disappointing piece of news for those who unfortunately shattered their phone.

The Google Store Repair Center page doesn’t say Pixel 3 repairs have begun but it should be available by now. The Google Store Support may not be ready either but that’s the purpose of uBreakiFix.

Here is an official comment from uBreakiFix:



A uBreakiFix representative has reached out with a comment, clarifying the situation behind the delays, including the current method for stores to service devices.

In full transparency, there is temporarily a limited quantity of OEM Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL screens, and we expect to have these parts available at every uBreakiFix location for same-day repairs in the coming weeks. To clarify, uBreakiFix stores are currently able to overnight these parts from our distribution center, and that’s what you and your readers can expect until there’s adequate supply at every store, which will then enable us to provide same-day repair service for these devices. We’ve outlined this process to all of our stores, and we want to make sure your readers are aware that they can get their Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices taken care of.

There may be efforts to do so but uBreakiFix may decline service. The damage can be assessed but won’t be fixed immediately. You may want to look for another repair service like Puls.

