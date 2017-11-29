It was over a year ago when uBreakiFix became Google Pixel’s official walk-in repair partner. It’s no different this year as the company recently shared the good news that it has teamed up with the tech giant once again. Known for its topnotch electronic repair services, uBreakiFix will provide replacement devices for Pixelbook customers if needed. Mostly, these are for repairs that are already out of warranty in North America.

Having uBreakiFix as Google’s official partner means anyone with a problem with the Pixelbook in the future, will receive a replacement unit the very next day. We’re not saying the Pixelbook will conk out after just a few months of usage. Google only wants to make sure the customers are provided immediate service. A replacement device is still cheaper than getting a new laptop.

Justin Wetherill, CEO and founder of uBreakiFix, has this to say about the partnership: “We are thrilled to provide even more Google customers with the quality service and exceptional customer experience that have come to define our brand. We are huge fans of the Pixelbook and are excited to get these devices back in the hands of our customers.”

uBreakiFix has been Google’s trusted partner for repairs of its several products. There are a number of branches open all over North America so there’s no reason you can’t have your device serviced, fixed, or changed.

