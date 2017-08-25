The tinyCam Monitor PRO may be a bit old but this app has received a number of important updates already. It got Android Wear support three years ago and background video record 24/7 the year after. Back in February, it went on sale with a 50% discount and was also updated with 24/7 cloud recording. This app is considered as one of the best apps for remote surveillance and video recording today.

The app is on sale once again until August 31 for only $1.99. Price is now at half its original price. With this program, you are free to control and manage recording of your public or private network, IP cameras, and DVRs and video encoders with CCTV cameras. The past few years, the app has seen over ten million downloads. This only proves that many people want to monitor their homes, children, babies, business, pets, and even the traffic and weather.

As with most monitor cameras, this tinyCam Monitor offers more value for your money. You should be getting the tinyCam Monitor 9.0 version to enjoy a number of new features such as Android 8.0 notification channel, picture-in-picture mode, MP4 recording to FTP server, Webhooks on motion in Camera Settings, Autoupdate remote IP address in Camera Settings, snapshot protocol, Tasker task, and Chinese Traditional and Swedish translations among others.

Several fixes have been made to improve handling multiple live view connection for web server, HW/HW+ decoders startup time, memory leak in video widgets, and that ‘Untrusted SSL certificates’ option.

Download tinyCam Monitor PRO from the Google Play Store