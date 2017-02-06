If you have home security cameras that are networked over IP, you’d probably be in the hunt for an app to be installed on your mobile device so you can monitor your cameras even while on the go. There’s an app made by Alexey Vasilyev called “tinyCam Monitor” which might be what you’re looking for. The app is great and it has a lot of cool features going for it, plus a recent update and 50% off the PRO version.

Your home camera security network could benefit a lot from the tinyCam Monitor app, especially now that it comes with its highlight feature in the recent update to version 7.4 – that is, 24/7 cloud recording. This means that the recordings of your security camera – in Motion JPEG (MJPEG) format – will now be continuous and will be uploaded to the cloud. There’s a 500MB quota, but since it’s in MJPEG, that will take a while to fill up. When your quota is filled up, the oldest JPEGs will be deleted to make way for new footage.

There are also new features to organize your cameras better – a newly redesigned network scanner that groups the cameras by their IP address, grouping cameras by tags, and different layouts on your screen so the way you look at your cameras is just so.

The bonus here is that the Pro version is now on sale at a 50% price cut, so you can purchase this great app for only USD$1.99. We’re not sure how long the app is on sale, but if you have a home security camera network, this might help you a lot.

SOURCE: +AlexeyVasilyev

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store