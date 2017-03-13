Samsung may not include the on-screen fingerprint scanning feature on the upcoming Galaxy S8. This is contrary to what we’ve been hearing and saying that the feature will be ready as a new security and authentication step. According to a recent report from South Korea, the company has run out of time. It was working with Synaptics but looks like they didn’t have enough time to finish the technology.

We remember discussing about this a few months ago as the under-glass optical fingerprint sensor. Synaptics began work last August which were shown off last December. Unfortunately, the technology isn’t perfect yet. Of course, perfection is impossible but it appears the technology isn’t ready for commercial use yet.

As a result, Samsung is relocating the fingerprint scanning home button to the back of the Galaxy S8. This is also because the front shows an almost bezel-less large display so there really is no space for the home button supposedly at the bottom.

Samsung decided to go with Synaptics but the latter failed to finish in time. This means no on-screen fingerprint scanning yet. Apple may use such on the iPhone 8 (or iPhone 7s?) so that could very well be a problem for Samsung–that and a 3D camera for facial recognition.

As for Samsung, it will feature an iris scanner. Rumor has it there will also be an advanced facial recognition software for added security and fast unlocking of the device in less than 0.01 second. Nothing is certain yet about these new security features so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: The Investor