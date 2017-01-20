If you follow closely Huawei, you may have heard that some models have received that latest EMUI 5.0 update already although in beta mode only. This means the phones are now Android 7.0 Nougat-powered because the UI is based on the newest Android platform. We reported last year that Huawei will be rolling out the official Nougat through EMUI 5.0 in early 2017. Looks like it’s now ready for some of the major flagship devices like the Huawei Mate 9.

The Nougat update schedule roadmap was leaked recently, showing us a list of all the Huawei phones getting a taste of the chewy Androiddessert. EMUI 5.0 for the smartphones have been ready in beta mode but this 2017, the OS update will be released to the public. If you may remember, the Android Nougat for the Huawei Mate 8 was even leaked as early as November.

Some of the Huawei phones that will be eligible for Android 7.0 include the Huawei Mate 8, P9, P9 Plus, V8, 8, G9 Plus, Nova, Honor 6X, Note 8, and the MediaPad M3. About half of them will receive the new Android 7.0 Nougat OS while the rest will follow in the next few months. We’re crossing our fingers the top Huawei devices we know will have the updates this Q1 or at least by the second quarter.

SOURCE: HUAWEI