OnePlus teased us with a black OnePlus 3T that it produced in partnership with French clothing brand Colette. It produced only 250 units of those, with the Colette logo specially engraved to the back of the all black metal body. A lot of us didn’t make it to Paris for that flash sale, but OnePlus has us covered – welcome the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black limited edition.

OnePlus has just announced that it will be selling a limited edition all black variant of the OnePlus 3T. Midnight Black is the name of the color, and OnePlus says that it took a while for them to get the right deep black coating they wanted. This sexy black coat is a result of a 14-micron coating on naked aluminum, producing an almost mouth-watering sleek black color.

The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black will exclusively have 128GB storage, with all the normal specs of the OnePlus 3T embedded. The catch is, it is limited edition. Just how “limited” this is, we don’t know yet. But these things will sure sell like hotcakes, and they’ll be gone faster than you can say “sexy.”

The first opportunity to get this will be through HYPEBEAST starting March 24. Then OnePlus will start selling this uber sexy thing on their website. Better get those credit cards ready.

SOURCE: OnePlus