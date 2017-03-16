Here comes one of those weird collaborations of a tech company and a fashion boutique coughing up something that actually looks good. OnePlus has collaborated with French clothing and fashion accessory retailer Colette and they have come up with a sexy and very limited all black OnePlus 3T Colette edition.

OnePlus has announced that it will be making a OnePlus 3T Colette edition – a very rare run of 250 units in all black and the Colette logo engraved at the back. Apart from the very sexy color scheme, it will come with 128GB storage and will only be available at the Colette concept store in Paris where OnePlus will be having a pop-up shop on March 21 – and only then – when the shop opens at 11AM.

So the good news is that this is the sleekest model of the OnePlus 3T to date, that comes in that all black color and a fashion logo engraved at the back which you may or may not like. The bad news is that there will only be 250 units of this baby produced, and it will only be available in Paris at Colette’s concept store.

That’s pretty much a bummer for anyone not living within driving distance of 213 rue Saint-Honoré, in Paris, France. For everyone else near there, the limited edition OnePlus 3T will be selling for 479 Euros, or around USD$515.

