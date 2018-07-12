The smartwatch game may not be as fast-moving as in years ago but the wearable business is still thriving. Some OEMs may have already given up but there are still wearables that focus on health and fitness. The likes of Huawei knows there is a market for health trackers that is why the TalkBand line is set to remain, at least, until a better technology comes along. The top Chinese OEM has recently launched a new wearable device known as the Huawei TalkBand B5.

There are several TalkBands already but we remember the Huawei TalkBand B1, Talkband B2, and the TalkBand B3. The new B5 looks like the older models with its rectangular shape but this one doubles as a Bluetooth headset. Take it out from the strap and you have an instant single-ear Bluetooth accessory.

The device with a pop-up Bluetooth headset sports a 1.13-inch touch-sensitive AMOLED screen with 2.5D curved glass, built-in heart rate sensor, 16MB Flash memory, 512KB RAM, and a small 108mAh battery. The product is now on Vmall where it’s listed with a CNY 59 price tag. That’s only about $9 in the US.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 is really more of a health and fitness tracker because it doesn’t run any apps. It can’t sideload other apps except for the native programs. It’s meant for those working out and trying to be healthy. The small battery is good enough for up to three days of usage.

Huawei made the TalkBand B5 waterproof and dustproof with its IP57 rating although we know it’s not enough for swimming. At such low price, it’s good enough for basic health tracking. It can endure some rain, water splash, and sweat but don’t put it underwater.

The Huawei TalkBand B5 can work with older smartphones running at least Android 4.4. It also works with iOS devices. Some of its major features include TruSleep for sleep tracking and monitoring, TruSeen for pulse-checking, and TruRelax for heart-rate analysis. You can use it to locate your phone and control a selfie camera. Interestingly, some features only work with EMUI-powered devices which means Huawei phones. Other Android models may not work as intended. For example, muting calls or caller ID will only work with Huawei phones.

This Huawei TalkBand B5 will be available in five colors and with three different straps (Glacier Ash, Rhythm Black, and Mocha Brown). You can pre-order for one until the 19th of July. The next day, July 20, it will be available for everyone in the Chinese market.

