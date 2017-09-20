What a time to be alive when all our gaming platforms are slowly mashing together in one big gaming soup. Halo is definitely one of Microsoft’s more popular titles, and it has never been available outside of the Xbox platforms before. Now we will take a small step towards unity as Microsoft finally makes the Halo texture and skin pack now available in other platforms which run Minecraft.

If you remember, Minecraft has put out the “Better Together Update” which makes Minecraft now a cross-platform game dubbed as, well, just “Minecraft”. And the aforementioned Halo skin and texture pack has always been available on Minecraft on the Xbox One and Xbox 360, but never on other platforms.

As cross-platform Minecraft will now let Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, Android and iOS, Oculus Rift, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Gear VR owners all play together – the Halo skin and texture pack will also be available to all these platforms. Imagine Halo now on the Nintendo Switch – this is just crazy good.

Will Nintendo follow suit? The Mario Mash-up pack for Minecraft has been available on Minecraft using the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. Will these skin packs soon be available on other platforms as well? We will have to wait and see.

VIA: Eurogamer