Your favorite Minecraft game is getting a major update that will make fans more excited about “crafting”. The game developer aims to unify all different versions of the game into just one single edition. This means the Windows 10, mobile, and console versions will be one and the same across all platforms.

Officially known as the Better Together Update, this one delivers the in-game multiplayer servers so cross-platform players can play together at the same time. This is a first for Minecraft as it aims to promote teamwork. This integration is expected to make players and keep them more interested than ever.

No need to remember what Minecraft to buy or download because you will simple know them as ‘Minecraft’ for all gaming devices. The original PC game is still known as the ‘Minecraft: Java Edition’ and will still be supported.

You can play with anyone across different platforms so if your friends are on Android, iOS, Windows 10, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or VR, you can play with them in real time. You can receive the update for free. Don’t worry about losing your DLC because they will be included in your new version.

With the update, the platforms will now include a server browser in the start menu so you can easily see the available servers you can join. New servers to be launched are as follows: Mineplex, Lifeboat, InPVP, and CubeCraft. The dev is also adding the Super Duper Graphics Pack that delivers new dynamic shadows, movement in leaves and grass, directional lighting, lighting that streams through fog, and edge highlighting among others.

SOURCE: Minecraft