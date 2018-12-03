Elder Scrolls games have been around for Android since 2016. We remember the ‘Elder Scrolls: Legends’ arriving and the ‘Heroes of Skyrim’ from last year. A few months ago, Elder Scrolls Blades was introduced as E3’s mobile gifts. We saw a demo in August and we just learned the game will be released officially in early 2019 for both Android and iOS devices. The news was shared over on ElderScrolls Twitter account (@ElderScrolls) with an encouragement for gamers to sign up for Early Access at http://PlayBlades.com.

It is easy to sign up for the game. Use your Bethesda.net account to register and get the chance to play early.

This sounds an exciting news but for everyone’s knowledge, the game has been delayed already. Pre-registration actually opened a year ago.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a new game from Bethesda Game Studios. It’s the same team who made the Skyrim. It’s a first-person RPG for mobile that requires the player to be on the run and become a champion for his city.

A single-play storyline will be followed that includes having to conquer the enemies in one-on-one Arena battles, discover new weapons, creating new characters, and simply exploring the Abyss with a combat system.

Pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Blades at the Google Play Store