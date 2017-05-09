Is the “flash strip” or “flash bar” design for mobile cameras going to be a thing now? When the Meizu E2 launched, it had a dual tone flash configured in a sleek bar design that we were positive was going to be copied at some point. That time is now, and Chinese manufacturer Nubia has had one of its new devices leaked – and shows the whole world that the flash strip has at least one more fan.

From the leak (see image above), we don’t actually see what device this is – the leaker had failed to mention that piece of information. We know it is a Nubia phone, and we know it has a dual camera setup. Also, the flash strip design is employed, giving the back phone a very sleek look.

The Meizu E2 was probably the first to employ this design – a flash strip that had dual tone flash, for warmer light. The difference between this new Nubia phone and the E2 is that the flash strip location – it’s to the right of the camera in the Meizu E2, and to the left of the camera in the leaked Nubia phone.

Rumors say that Nubia will be launching a new device – the Nubia Z17 – believed to be packing some serious ammunition in the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. We will have to see if this flash design makes it to the device, and if Meizu will make trouble for people trying to copy the design.

