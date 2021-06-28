A few months ago, TCL launched the 20 series. New phones were unveiled, each making an impression with impressive specs and features plus affordable prices. We remember the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L+, and TCL 20L. This time, we are learning the TCL 20 Pro 5G, the TCL 20S and the TCL 20 S are ready in the United States. The TCL 20 trio is described to offer flagship-level features like stylish designs and high-resolution displays with a price point that is still low.

TCL has also been known for innovation and the three phones are perfect proof. The devices are almost similar but they also vary in many ways. They are part of the TCL 20 Series lineup that is expected to exceed the success of the TCL 10 from last year.

TCL is determined to deliver “affordable premium devices” in the market. The phones are actually recommended for business use, being part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program.

TCL 20 Pro 5G boasts topnotch performance and advanced features plus 5G connectivity. It comes equipped with a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology. When it comes to the camera department, there is the Sony IMX main sensor on the quad rear camera setup. It also includes ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses plus Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The phone also comes with a 32MP selfie shooter, Backlight Selfie mode, wireless charging, and 256GB internal storage with microSD slot for memory expansion (1TB max). the phone costs $499.99 and is available in Marine Blue or Moondust Gray. You can use it on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

The TCL 20S is ideal for the mobile photographers with the 64MP quad camera. The affordable smartphone packs advanced photography and video features. The phone’s design is Milky Way-inspired. It comes with protection for scratches and fingerprints.

The phone also features Super Night mode and a Backlight Selfie camera. Eye strain can be reduced as made possible by the TUV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology. The TCL 20S can be available $249.99 over on Amazon, unlocked.

The TCL 20 SE is the most affordable at only $189.99, also on Amazon. It comes equipped with a 6.82-inch U-notch screen with NXTVISION technology, full day battery life, 48MP quad rear camera system, and dual speakers among other. Choose between the Aurora Green and Nuit Black.