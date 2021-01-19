The TCL 10L was perhaps one of the most popular mid-rangers from last year. It’s more of an affordable phone that launched with Android 10. The device is great for multi-tasking. We got to do a comprehensive review of the smartphone and said it is one affordable device that is worth noticing. It’s almost a year old but it’s getting a much-awaited update: Android 11. This is some kind of a surprise because we didn’t expect it to be applied on a budget-friendly phone.

At $249, this TCL 10L phone is definitely affordable. It runs on Snapdragon 665 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The Android 11 was actually promised and now TCL is delivering the said update. We can also expect another year of security updates.

The rollout for the Android 11 update actually started over the weekend. We’re not sure if release is incremental but if you own a TCL 10L phone, watch out for a notification. You can also check manually under Settings menu. Those in the UK and other European countries have reported seeing the OS update.

TCL 10L Android 11 OS Update

Some of the new features and enhancements Android 11 can bring to the TCL 10L include Flight Mode with Bluetooth, chat bubbles, native screen recording, improved notifications, one-time permissions, and a revamped TCL user interface. No word yet if the other TCL 10 variants like the TCL 10 Pro and 5G models are ready for Android 11 but they should get the same anytime soon.