TCL has always been a prolific phone maker. It comes up with new phones and introduces them left and right. We’re still looking forward to that TCL foldable phone but before that, expect more mid-range devices will be announced. Today, the company has unveiled new TCL 20 smartphones. Three new phones have been added to the series that was shown off during the CES 2021 back in January. Like the first two, the trio proves TCL’s promise to deliver high performance and innovation at affordable prices.

The new TCL phones are as follows: TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L+, and the TCL 20L. They are similar in many ways like the use of NXTVISION. This delivers visual enhancement as made possible by the advanced display optimization. The results are greater contrast and sharper details all the time.

NXTVISION is also advanced in the sense that it can reduce blue light and eye strain. TCL is concerned with eye protection especially since people use the smartphones for several hours.

The TCL 20 phones may be affordable but the company didn’t scrimp on the features and specs as with the TCL 20 5G. All TCL 20 series phones can be used for businesses. They have been stamped by Google as Android Enterprise Recommended devices.

This means the tech giant has tested the mid-range Android phones to check if they’re ready for enterprise use. They passed different tests that check the requirements for security, consistency, and performance.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the higher-specced device in the lineup. It comes with a stylish design, a large curved 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, HDR10 playback, and a quad rear camera system (Sony IMX + ultra-wide + macro + depth ). Other specs include 256GB onboard storage, memory expansion up to 1TB, and a 32MP HDR selfie shooter.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G phone will be available for €549 ($657) in the UK, Portugal, and Italy. Choose between the Moondust Gray and Marine Blue color.

TCL 20L+



The TCL 20L+ is more for those interested in advanced mobile photography. It boasts being the first smartphone to arrive with TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology on the HD+ screen. This allows you to look at the display and see the bright colors even when you’re wearing sunglasses.

The phone is headlined by a 64MP quad camera system. Imaging features also include Super Night mode and a Backlight Selfie camera. The phone aesthetics deserve attention as well with starlight design.

The TCL 20L+ will also be available in the same mentioned regions with a lower price—€269 ($322). Color options include North Star Blue and Milky Way Grey.

TCL 20L

Last but not least is the TCL 20L. This one boasts an immersive display and a long two-day battery life. It’s the most affordable too at only €229 ($274).

It also has the TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology on the 6.67-inch screen. If you need to charge the phone, the fast-charging and the Smart Manager will do the work for you. The phone is ready in either Ellipse Black or Luna Blue.