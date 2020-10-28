The list of 5G phones is getting longer each week. This year, more OEMs have become more aggressive in applying 5G connectivity because it is definitely the future. Most premium flagships come with 5G but the mid-range category has already started to embrace the new technology. It means with the affordability of 5G smartphones, more people in more markets will be able to access ultra-fast Internet. In most countries, they have only started building 5G networks. In the US, it’s almost widespread but more cities still need to be reached.

The latest company to introduce a 5G phone is TCL. TCL is one busy brand as it announces new budget-friendly phones left and right. It also offers new tablets and other wireless accessories. This is the first year it’s venturing into the 5G phone arena so we’re all eyes and ears.

The TCL 10 5G UW will be an exclusive offer by Verizon in the United States. Starting October 20, you can get this phone for only $399.99. The sub $400 price makes it a really attractive offer. It’s almost premium with the 5G connectivity which is something you can get from other more expensive devices.

The TCL 10 5G UW follows the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L. The new variant is an affordable 5G device, costing “less than half the cost of most 5G-enabled flagships” as described by TCL Communication’s Senior Vice President for North America Eric Anderson. TCL teamed up with Verizon to “ensure more consumers nationwide have access to super-fast download speeds, ultra-low lag streaming and seamless interaction with their smartphone, all on a beautiful, affordable device” as shared by Anderson.

The TCL 10 5G UW will tap into the carrier’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide service. This means 5G connectivity will be available for more consumers.

The TCL 10 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with NXTVISION tuning technology. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. It features a triple rear camera system: 48MP main + 8MP 118-degree ultrawide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

The phone doesn’t come with eSIM support or wireless charging. It comes with a microSD card slot so the 128GB storage can be expanded. A 3.5mm headphone jack is still present and on the rear is a fingerprint sensor.