There’s no doubt at all that Tasker is one of Android’s most robust automation apps. The plugin framework of Tasker has worked well to bring more and more features to the app from different developers just integrating their plugins into what the app can do. With this new update, Tasker gets a bunch of new features that only adds to the already robust feature list of the app.

In truth, the number of new features in the update to Tasker 4.9 is long and detailed. It’s worth checking the full change-log in the developer’s website for the list of new features, changes, bug fixes, and features removed – if you’re a hardcore Tasker user that way. But for us here, it’s great to check what the highlights are for this update.

Of the many new features, a new non-root firewall can now take advantage of Android Nougat’s VPN. There’s also some love for Samsung Note phablets that have the S-Pen, and also new support for files in an external SD card (where the old Tasker actually won’t play nice with external SD storage). See the highlights here from XDA:

– New Network Access control. This new action is located under the Net action category. You are given 4 different options to control the network access on the device: Allow All, Allow, Deny All, or Deny. If you select ‘Allow’ or ‘Deny’ you are given the option to choose which particular apps you would like to allow or deny network access for. Since this is an Action, you must either couple this with a pertinent Context to trigger it or you can set up a launcher shortcut to manually run a task containing this action.

– New Toggle Split Screen action. This action is located under the App action category. There are no configuration options with this action. Just as before, this action is contained in a Task and thus must be coupled with a Context that triggers a Task. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like you can directly open both apps of your choosing using this action, as Tasker only toggles multi-window so you will have to either manually select the other app to launch in multi-window or use AutoInput to select the second app.

– New Pen Out and Pen Menu states. These are new State Contexts (one which is active so long as the condition is met) where Tasker can now react to when a user removes the Samsung S Pen from the device holder or when the S Pen Air Button menu is displayed.

– Support for External SD Cards. Previously, Tasker did not play well with files located on external SD cards. Now, the app has been updated to use the new external SD access API. When you select any action in the File category, you will now see a small SD card icon in the bottom right hand corner of Tasker’s internal file browser, which will allow you to select files on your SD card.

– Added support for native Back Button and Recents Button. No longer will you have to rely on third-party plug-ins for your UI navigational needs, as you can create your very own navigation app using Tasker.

– Added support for displaying the Power Menu on the device. Using this and the AutoInput plug-in, you can now automate rebooting your device if your device has a reboot function in the power menu (such as the new Google Pixel phones).

– Uses the new media button API in Android 7.0+, which should fix any issues users are having with media button input from Tasker.

– A LOT of UI and UX improvements for the scene builder – one of the most frustrating parts of Tasker for new users.

Visit the Play Store link below to update Tasker if you already have it installed. If you don’t – and you’re looking for options in automating your daily processes in Android – Tasker is a paid app which will more than make up for its price in terms of convenience, once you learn to use it correctly.

SOURCE: XDA

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store