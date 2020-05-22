T-Mobile is one of those many generous companies that offer freebies to frontliners and essential workers. We live in a difficult time due to the pandemic so there is a move to make things safe, efficient, and sustainable for everyone. In the tech industry, we’ve learned about several updates on products and services. Some groups also start offering their services for free to those affected by the situation. Last month, we heard about AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon donating phone chargers for COVID-19 patients.

T-Mobile is extending further help to first responder agencies. It recently launched ‘Connecting Heroes’ which is another worthy Un-carrier Move. The network is offering free 5G connectivity to those working as first responders.

As first responder agencies prepare the essentials for work (PPE, masks, equipment, etc.), let’s not forget they also need reliable wireless communication. The Connecting Heroes campaign is a 10-year commitment from T-Mobile. It’s worth about $7.7 billion and it’s T-Mobile’s way to give back to the community.

Connecting Heroes is for local and state first responders and essential workers. The service is now being offered in Sacramento, Orlando, Tampa, and San Francisco. 5G access is free for these workers who risk their lives for many to survive. Specifically, those who will benefit are the police, fire, and EMS departments whether public or non-profit.

T-Mobile’s new CEO Mike Sievert said: “When we’re at our most vulnerable, first responders are there for us … and they are under more pressure today than ever before. Connecting Heroes is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ in this critical time. People who save lives shouldn’t have to choose between life-saving equipment and wireless service. And with Connecting Heroes, they won’t have to. We’re not limiting this program to a few months or a year … first responders can get free service including 5G access, for a full decade. THIS is the kind of impact the new T-Mobile can have in the world. THIS is the kind of difference we can make.”

If you work on any of these agencies, you can apply at www.t-mobile.com/connectingheroes. In line with this effort, T-Mobile is also ramping up the expansion of its 5G coverage. According to T-Mobile, it is already eight times larger than AT&T’s and 28k times bigger than Verizon’s.

T-Mobile also wants to give thanks to all who changed how they work and live during the pandemic. Also being offered is a free iPhone SE or 50% discount off a flagship Android phone from a top OEM. The promo is now being offered and will go on until May 25 only. You may trade in your current phone or receive $500 off.