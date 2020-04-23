ATT Mobile 5G Coverage 90 US Markets

In the US, 5G is becoming more popular than ever as networks continue to expand coverage. There aren’t many choices for 5G phones but we know more will be introduced this year and beyond. At the moment, networks across the country are working to expand 5G coverage, testing out connectivity, and announcing access to their 5G network. For one, AT&T is launching 5G in about 90 new markets in the US. Some of the key cities listed include Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa, and Chicago.

AT&T subscribers in these markets can enjoy ultra speed mobile Internet wherever they are in the city. 5G connectivity is now live in other markets across the US, covering over 120 million mobile consumers. One major offer is an unlimited wireless plan for all business owners and consumers.

This is good news for most AT&T especially since most parts of the world are on lockdown. Communication is essential so people want more reliable and faster connectivity these days. AT&T’s EVP of Technology Operations Chris Sambar said: “At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier.”

The exec assured the customers of improvements on network connectivity. New technologies may be revealed in the near future but for now, 5G is good. The latest markets that will get to enjoy 5G are listed as follows:

Alabama. Franklin County
Arkansas. Fayetteville-Springdale, Fort Smith
California. Chico, El Dorado County, Redding, Sacramento, Tehama County, Yuba City
Colorado. Colorado Springs
Connecticut. New London-Norwich
Florida. Bradenton, Dixie County, Fort Pierce, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Ocala. Pensacola, Sarasota, Tampa
Georgia. Dawson County, Marion County
Idaho. Boise City, Boundary County
Illinois. Chicago, Mason County
Indiana. Elkhart-Goshen, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend
Kansas. Brown County
Kentucky. Fulton Count, Mason County, Meade County, Trimble County
Louisiana. Beauregard Parish, Houma-Thibodaux, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport
Massachusetts. Springfield
Michigan. Cass County
Minnesota. Duluth, Le Sueur County, St. Cloud
Missouri. Bates County, Callaway County, De Kalb County, Joplin, Saline County, St. Joseph
Montana. Billings, Mineral County
New Hampshire. Portsmouth
New Jersey. Vineland
New York. Yates County
Ohio. Clinton County, Mercer Count, Morrow County, Perry County, Steubenville
Oklahoma. Grant County
Oregon. Clatsop County
Pennsylvania. Greene County, Johnstown, Union County, Wayne County, Williamsport
Texas. Abilene, Beaumont, Concho County, Fannin County, Lubbock, Newton County, Sherman-Denison, Waco
Virginia. Frederick County
Washington. Bellingham, Clallam County, Ferry County, Kittitas County, Richland-Kennewick, Seattle, Tacoma, Yakima
West Virginia. Monongalia County, Parkersburg-Marietta, Wheeling
Wisconsin. Madison