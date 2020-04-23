In the US, 5G is becoming more popular than ever as networks continue to expand coverage. There aren’t many choices for 5G phones but we know more will be introduced this year and beyond. At the moment, networks across the country are working to expand 5G coverage, testing out connectivity, and announcing access to their 5G network. For one, AT&T is launching 5G in about 90 new markets in the US. Some of the key cities listed include Seattle, New Orleans, Tampa, and Chicago.

AT&T subscribers in these markets can enjoy ultra speed mobile Internet wherever they are in the city. 5G connectivity is now live in other markets across the US, covering over 120 million mobile consumers. One major offer is an unlimited wireless plan for all business owners and consumers.

This is good news for most AT&T especially since most parts of the world are on lockdown. Communication is essential so people want more reliable and faster connectivity these days. AT&T’s EVP of Technology Operations Chris Sambar said: “At a time when technology is proving to be even more essential for communication, AT&T customers can rest assured that our company is continuing to invest in our network and new technologies to make connection easier.”

The exec assured the customers of improvements on network connectivity. New technologies may be revealed in the near future but for now, 5G is good. The latest markets that will get to enjoy 5G are listed as follows:

• Alabama. Franklin County

• Arkansas. Fayetteville-Springdale, Fort Smith

• California. Chico, El Dorado County, Redding, Sacramento, Tehama County, Yuba City

• Colorado. Colorado Springs

• Connecticut. New London-Norwich

• Florida. Bradenton, Dixie County, Fort Pierce, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Ocala. Pensacola, Sarasota, Tampa

• Georgia. Dawson County, Marion County

• Idaho. Boise City, Boundary County

• Illinois. Chicago, Mason County

• Indiana. Elkhart-Goshen, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend

• Kansas. Brown County

• Kentucky. Fulton Count, Mason County, Meade County, Trimble County

• Louisiana. Beauregard Parish, Houma-Thibodaux, Lake Charles, New Orleans, Shreveport

• Massachusetts. Springfield

• Michigan. Cass County

• Minnesota. Duluth, Le Sueur County, St. Cloud

• Missouri. Bates County, Callaway County, De Kalb County, Joplin, Saline County, St. Joseph

• Montana. Billings, Mineral County

• New Hampshire. Portsmouth

• New Jersey. Vineland

• New York. Yates County

• Ohio. Clinton County, Mercer Count, Morrow County, Perry County, Steubenville

• Oklahoma. Grant County

• Oregon. Clatsop County

• Pennsylvania. Greene County, Johnstown, Union County, Wayne County, Williamsport

• Texas. Abilene, Beaumont, Concho County, Fannin County, Lubbock, Newton County, Sherman-Denison, Waco

• Virginia. Frederick County

• Washington. Bellingham, Clallam County, Ferry County, Kittitas County, Richland-Kennewick, Seattle, Tacoma, Yakima

• West Virginia. Monongalia County, Parkersburg-Marietta, Wheeling

• Wisconsin. Madison