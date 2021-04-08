Today, when most people all over the globe are encouraged to stay at home, one of the most essential things one can have is Internet connection. It doesn’t always have to be fast. It must also be reliable. It’s not always the case in some parts of the world but in the United States, you can enjoy fast cellular data even at home. 5G is the future of a lot of industries and businesses. It’s best for gaming and the Internet of Things.

T-Mobile has just announced the 5G Home Internet service. It’s basically cellular data you can used for the home. It promises to rival the current speeds delivered by DSL or cable Internet at only $60.

What’s the promised speed then? About 100 Mbps for new customers. All you need is a 4G/5G modem and WiFi router from the carrier–the T-Mobile Home Internet Gateway. We’ve seen this before when the T-Mobile Home Office Internet was introduced. It’s a cylindrical gadget that comes equipped with a home phone port, two ethernet ports, and support for dual-band WiFi 6.

Basically, the device works with 5G networks. It also connects to 4G LTE networks which may be slower but is definitely more consistent. It’s advisable if you want more reliability. For more convenience, it can also work with mesh networks.

The gadget comes with an LCD touchscreen on top. It displays information like the network strength and the number of devices presently connected. Minimum speed is 50 Mbps (download) but it can reach over 100Mbps. The $60 is monthly with AutoPay. No need to pay for the equipment or annual service. T-Mobile doesn’t require you to be a current subscriber so you can just sign-up for the 5G Home Internet service.

T-Mobile has also announced free 5G phone upgrade with the ‘Great Unlimited Trade-Up’ program. Feel free to switch to the unlimited plan offered by T-Mobile. The price will be the same as what you’re already paying other networks.

You can trade in your non-5G phone to get a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. It’s a mid-range 5G that was also recently announced by the South Korean tech giant. Other T-Mobile customers can also avail of this offer, especially those that don’t have 5G phones yet.

T-Mobile will offer 24 monthly bill credits instead of a full-value credit. It’s “free” in that sense so you still need to have a plan. It will begin on April 18 and will go on for the rest of the year.