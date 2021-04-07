5G connectivity has just gotten more real. The ultra-fast mobile Internet is now more affordable with the release of these new Samsung Galaxy A series phones. Samsung’s big announcement today includes the unveiling of the Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G , and the Galaxy A52 5G. South Korean tech g The Galaxy A series also includes the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02s but with no 5G. Theiant has officially announced new entries to the mid-range series, headlined by a few 5G phones.

Several leaks and tears have been made. We know these phones come with “Awesome” features. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has been shown here many times and the image below is something we’ve seen before.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G boasts a new quad camera system headlined by a 64MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization. It also offers Pro Video Mode, Super Steady, and Single Take. This 5G phone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The specs are almost premium like the refresh rate which is usually found on flagship phones. This means it’s the first Galaxy A to have a 120Hz display. Other important features include 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, Stereo Speakers, and an IP67 rating. Price tag reads $499.99.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is equipped with a 48MP triple camera system with Single Take and Super Steady. It has a slightly bigger 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. It’s also 5G-enabled but is more affordable at $399.99 for the 4GB RAM model and 128GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is the third 5G phone part of the lineup. It has the same display size as the Galaxy A52 but it’s only HD+ LCD. It features 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, and a 48MP multiple camera setup. For $279.99, it’s the cheapest 5G Galaxy A phone to date.

Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s

The Samsung Galaxy A02s and the Samsung Galaxy A12 are two lower-priced smartphones. They don’t offer 5G connectivity but with decent performance, all-day battery, fast charging, and a multi-lens camera system. They both feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

The Galaxy A12 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage costs $179.99 while the Galaxy A02s with 2GB of RAM and 32GB built-in memory is even more affordable at $109.99. They come with a microSD card slot for memory expansion.