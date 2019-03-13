It is one of those few times that Google is quiet about a new thing. We’re not sure why there isn’t much buzz about it but for those getting the Google One cloud subscription service, the search giant is offering a free Google Home Mini. Yes, your 2TB Google One subscription will get you one free Home Mini unit. So if you’re trying to decide whether to sign up for Google One, maybe a free Google Home Mini will make you.

If you’re not familiar with Google One, it’s Google’s very own cloud subscription service. It offers more storage space for your Google account. It was only opened to all users in the US back in August 2018.

Basically, Google One is ‘more storage for all your stuff’. If you avail of Google One’s premium plan, you can receive a free Home Mini.

The offer is given as a special promo code that must be applied at the end if you’re shopping online. Simply enter the code and then a Google Home Mini will be added to your cart. You can choose the color you want.

Claiming of the freebie can be done until April 21 only. Make sure your Google One account is officially activated by March 4.

VIA: SlashGear